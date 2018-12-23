Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1883 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse Rouble 1883 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse Rouble 1883 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1883
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1883 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 904 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 280,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Russia Rouble 1883 СПБ АГ at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
171729 $
Price in auction currency 16000000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1883 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
14219 $
Price in auction currency 12500 EUR
Russia Rouble 1883 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - March 24, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date March 24, 2017
Condition PF62
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1883 СПБ АГ at auction RND - November 29, 2015
Seller RND
Date November 29, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1883 СПБ АГ at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1883 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - September 23, 2011
Seller Alexander
Date September 23, 2011
Condition PF62
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1883 СПБ АГ at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2004
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2004
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1883 СПБ АГ at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
