Rouble 1883 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1883
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1883 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 904 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 280,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
171729 $
Price in auction currency 16000000 RUB
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
14219 $
Price in auction currency 12500 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date March 24, 2017
Condition PF62
Selling price
Seller RND
Date November 29, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2004
Condition PROOF
Selling price
