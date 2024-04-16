Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1882 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 434,007
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1882
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1882 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 460,000. Bidding took place March 13, 2024.
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1185 $
Price in auction currency 4800 PLN
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
5014 $
Price in auction currency 460000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
