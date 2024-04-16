Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1882 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse Rouble 1882 СПБ НФ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse Rouble 1882 СПБ НФ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 434,007

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1882
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (156)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1882 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 460,000. Bidding took place March 13, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia Rouble 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Russia Rouble 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1185 $
Price in auction currency 4800 PLN
Russia Rouble 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1882 СПБ НФ at auction MS67 - March 13, 2024
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
5014 $
Price in auction currency 460000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Russia Rouble 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Russia Rouble 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Russia Rouble 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1882 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1882 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - May 13, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Russia Rouble 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1882 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1882 СПБ НФ at auction MS67 - March 29, 2023
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Знак - February 10, 2023
Seller Знак
Date February 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Russia Rouble 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Знак - December 2, 2022
Seller Знак
Date December 2, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1882 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

