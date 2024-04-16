Rouble 1882 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1882 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 460,000. Bidding took place March 13, 2024.

Сondition UNC (37) AU (51) XF (45) VF (12) No grade (9) Condition (slab) MS64 (3) MS63 (9) MS62 (6) MS61 (4) MS60 (1) AU58 (6) AU55 (7) AU53 (3) AU50 (6) XF45 (3) XF40 (8) VF35 (3) VF30 (1) DETAILS (7) Service NGC (23) ННР (6) RNGA (2) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)

Alexander (20)

AURORA (17)

Baldwin's (1)

Bolaffi (1)

Busso Peus (1)

Coins and Medals (2)

Coins.ee (1)

Empire (8)

Felzmann (1)

Gorny & Mosch (5)

HARMERS (2)

Heritage (2)

Imperial Coin (15)

Katz (4)

Künker (13)

MS67 (2)

New York Sale (5)

Numimarket (2)

Numisbalt (10)

Rare Coins (23)

RND (2)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (2)

Russiancoin (1)

Rzeszowski DA (2)

SINCONA (2)

Teutoburger (1)

WAG (2)

WCN (3)

Знак (3)