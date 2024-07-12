Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1881 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse Rouble 1881 СПБ НФ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse Rouble 1881 СПБ НФ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 699,011

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1881
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1881 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 959 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 26,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Russia Rouble 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
2808 $
Price in auction currency 260000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - February 11, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
504 $
Price in auction currency 2000 PLN
Russia Rouble 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Russia Rouble 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Date August 30, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - May 13, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition PF63 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Künker - January 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 28, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Heritage - September 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
To auction

