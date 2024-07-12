Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1881 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander III)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 699,011
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1881
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1881 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 959 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 26,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
2808 $
Price in auction currency 260000 RUB
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
504 $
Price in auction currency 2000 PLN
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
