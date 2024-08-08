Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 5 Roubles 1886 (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse Pattern 5 Roubles 1886 - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse Pattern 5 Roubles 1886 - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Alexander

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9)
  • Weight 6,45 g
  • Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
  • Diameter 21,3 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1886
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 5 Roubles 1886 . This gold coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7265 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 110,000. Bidding took place October 10, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Bolaffi (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • UBS (2)
Russia 5 Roubles 1886 (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - April 20, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition PF58
Selling price
40000 $
Price in auction currency 40000 USD
Russia 5 Roubles 1886 (Pattern) at auction Alexander - June 16, 2017
Russia 5 Roubles 1886 (Pattern) at auction Alexander - June 16, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date June 16, 2017
Condition PF65
Selling price
145000 $
Price in auction currency 145000 USD
Russia 5 Roubles 1886 (Pattern) at auction Künker - October 11, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1886 (Pattern) at auction Bolaffi - December 7, 2012
Seller Bolaffi
Date December 7, 2012
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1886 (Pattern) at auction UBS - September 14, 2003
Seller UBS
Date September 14, 2003
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1886 (Pattern) at auction UBS - January 28, 2002
Seller UBS
Date January 28, 2002
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1886 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

