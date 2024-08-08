Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 5 Roubles 1886 (Russia, Alexander III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,9)
- Weight 6,45 g
- Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
- Diameter 21,3 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1886
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 5 Roubles 1886 . This gold coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7265 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 110,000. Bidding took place October 10, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Bolaffi (1)
- Künker (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- UBS (2)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition PF58
Selling price
40000 $
Price in auction currency 40000 USD
Seller Alexander
Date June 16, 2017
Condition PF65
Selling price
145000 $
Price in auction currency 145000 USD
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Bolaffi
Date December 7, 2012
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1886 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
