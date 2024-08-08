Pattern 5 Roubles 1886 (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 5 Roubles 1886 . This gold coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7265 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 110,000. Bidding took place October 10, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) PF65 (1) PF58 (1)