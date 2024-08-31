Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Rouble 1886 "Portrait of the work of A. Grilihes" (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse Pattern Rouble 1886 "Portrait of the work of A. Grilihes" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse Pattern Rouble 1886 "Portrait of the work of A. Grilihes" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 20 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 33,65 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1886
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1886 "Portrait of the work of A. Grilihes". This silver coin from the times of Alexander III. The record price belongs to the lot 2711 sold at the Adolph Hess Nachfolger auction for Mark 8,150. Bidding took place March 9, 1913.

Russia Rouble 1886 "Portrait of the work of A. Grilihes" (Pattern) at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
8150 ℳ︁
Price in auction currency 8150 Mark
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1886 "Portrait of the work of A. Grilihes", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

