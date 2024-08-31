Pattern Rouble 1886 "Portrait of the work of A. Grilihes" (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1886 "Portrait of the work of A. Grilihes". This silver coin from the times of Alexander III. The record price belongs to the lot 2711 sold at the Adolph Hess Nachfolger auction for Mark 8,150. Bidding took place March 9, 1913.

