Pattern Rouble 1886 "Portrait by L. Steinman" (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1886 "Portrait by L. Steinman". This silver coin from the times of Alexander III. The record price belongs to the lot 880 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,300,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

