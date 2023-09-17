Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern Rouble 1886 "Portrait by L. Steinman" (Russia, Alexander III)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 20 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 33,65 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1886
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1886 "Portrait by L. Steinman". This silver coin from the times of Alexander III. The record price belongs to the lot 880 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,300,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Сondition
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1367183 $
Price in auction currency 1300000 CHF
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
8150 ℳ︁
Price in auction currency 8150 Mark
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1886 "Portrait by L. Steinman", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
