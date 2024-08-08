Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Roubles 1883 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 3 Roubles 1883 СПБ АГ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 3 Roubles 1883 СПБ АГ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,93 g
  • Pure gold (0,1159 oz) 3,6038 g
  • Diameter 19,7 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 3 Roubles
  • Year 1883
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1883 with mark СПБ АГ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5057 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 130,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2012.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Schweizerischer Bankverein (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 3 Roubles 1883 СПБ АГ at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
139313 $
Price in auction currency 130000 CHF
Russia 3 Roubles 1883 СПБ АГ at auction Schweizerischer Bankverein - February 3, 1977
Russia 3 Roubles 1883 СПБ АГ at auction Schweizerischer Bankverein - February 3, 1977
Ex. Söderman collection
Seller Schweizerischer Bankverein
Date February 3, 1977
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Roubles 1883 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander III Coins of Russia in 1883 All Russian coins Russian gold coins Russian coins 3 Roubles Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search