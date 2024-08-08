Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Roubles 1883 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,93 g
- Pure gold (0,1159 oz) 3,6038 g
- Diameter 19,7 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 3 Roubles
- Year 1883
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1883 with mark СПБ АГ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5057 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 130,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2012.
Сondition
Other filters
- All companies
- Schweizerischer Bankverein (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Roubles 1883 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search