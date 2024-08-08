3 Roubles 1883 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1883 with mark СПБ АГ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5057 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 130,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2012.

