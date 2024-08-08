Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Roubles 1883 СПБ ДС (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 3 Roubles 1883 СПБ ДС - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 3 Roubles 1883 СПБ ДС - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,93 g
  • Pure gold (0,1159 oz) 3,6038 g
  • Diameter 19,7 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 9,007

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 3 Roubles
  • Year 1883
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1883 with mark СПБ ДС. This gold coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 88 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 48,000. Bidding took place April 4, 2008.

Russia 3 Roubles 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
14121 $
Price in auction currency 13000 EUR
Russia 3 Roubles 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
10293 $
Price in auction currency 9500 EUR
Russia 3 Roubles 1883 СПБ ДС at auction AURORA - July 29, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date July 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1883 СПБ ДС at auction AURORA - April 29, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date April 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 19, 2019
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 19, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1883 СПБ ДС at auction AURORA - August 21, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date August 21, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1883 СПБ ДС at auction AURORA - December 1, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date December 1, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Rare Coins - November 11, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Empire - June 3, 2017
Seller Empire
Date June 3, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Знак - March 17, 2017
Seller Знак
Date March 17, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Empire - February 23, 2017
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Rare Coins - November 12, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Rare Coins - November 12, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Rare Coins - June 18, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Rare Coins - October 31, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Rare Coins - April 26, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2014
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Heritage - October 1, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2013
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Künker - June 20, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Roubles 1883 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

