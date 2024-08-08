Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Roubles 1882 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander III)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,93 g
- Pure gold (0,1159 oz) 3,6038 g
- Diameter 19,7 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 3 Roubles
- Year 1882
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1882 with mark СПБ НФ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 847 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 75,000. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Rare Coins (1)
- Renaissance Auctions LLC (1)
- Schweizerischer Bankverein (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stack's (1)
- UBS (2)
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition MS60
Selling price
75000 $
Price in auction currency 75000 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
39773 $
Price in auction currency 35000 CHF
Seller Stack's
Date March 7, 2010
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Ex. Renaissance Collection collection
Seller Renaissance Auctions LLC
Date August 13, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Roubles 1882 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search