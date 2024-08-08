Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Roubles 1882 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 3 Roubles 1882 СПБ НФ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 3 Roubles 1882 СПБ НФ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,93 g
  • Pure gold (0,1159 oz) 3,6038 g
  • Diameter 19,7 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 3 Roubles
  • Year 1882
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1882 with mark СПБ НФ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 847 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 75,000. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Renaissance Auctions LLC (1)
  • Schweizerischer Bankverein (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • UBS (2)
Russia 3 Roubles 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition MS60
Selling price
75000 $
Price in auction currency 75000 USD
Russia 3 Roubles 1882 СПБ НФ at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
39773 $
Price in auction currency 35000 CHF
Russia 3 Roubles 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Stack's - March 7, 2010
Seller Stack's
Date March 7, 2010
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1882 СПБ НФ at auction UBS - September 14, 2003
Seller UBS
Date September 14, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1882 СПБ НФ at auction UBS - January 28, 2002
Seller UBS
Date January 28, 2002
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Renaissance Auctions LLC - August 13, 2000
Ex. Renaissance Collection collection
Seller Renaissance Auctions LLC
Date August 13, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Schweizerischer Bankverein - February 3, 1977
Ex. Söderman collection
Seller Schweizerischer Bankverein
Date February 3, 1977
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Roubles 1882 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

