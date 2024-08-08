3 Roubles 1881 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1881 with mark СПБ НФ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32479 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 18,000. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (21) AU (3) XF (3) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (2) MS64 (2) MS63 (4) MS62 (9) MS61 (2) AU58 (1) Service NGC (8) PCGS (7)

Seller All companies

Alexander (2)

BAC (1)

Heritage (1)

Katz (1)

Künker (6)

MDC Monaco (2)

New York Sale (1)

Rare Coins (16)

UBS (1)