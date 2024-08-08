Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Roubles 1881 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander III)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,93 g
- Pure gold (0,1159 oz) 3,6038 g
- Diameter 19,7 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 48,005
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 3 Roubles
- Year 1881
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1881 with mark СПБ НФ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32479 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 18,000. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- BAC (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (6)
- MDC Monaco (2)
- New York Sale (1)
- Rare Coins (16)
- UBS (1)
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
4914 $
Price in auction currency 4600 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
8402 $
Price in auction currency 650000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 9, 2018
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 2, 2016
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 2, 2016
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Roubles 1881 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
