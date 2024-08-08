10 Roubles 1893 (АГ) (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1893 with mark (АГ). This gold coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 183 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 50,000. Bidding took place November 10, 2018.

