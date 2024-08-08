Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Roubles 1893 (АГ) (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 10 Roubles 1893 (АГ) - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 10 Roubles 1893 (АГ) - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9)
  • Weight 12,9 g
  • Pure gold (0,3733 oz) 11,61 g
  • Diameter 24,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,008

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 10 Roubles
  • Year 1893
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1893 with mark (АГ). This gold coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 183 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 50,000. Bidding took place November 10, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Schweizerischer Bankverein (1)
  • WCN (1)
Russia 10 Roubles 1893 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
50000 $
Price in auction currency 50000 USD
Russia 10 Roubles 1893 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
50000 $
Price in auction currency 50000 USD
Russia 10 Roubles 1893 (АГ) at auction Russian Heritage - October 14, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 14, 2017
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1893 (АГ) at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Russia 10 Roubles 1893 (АГ) at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1893 (АГ) at auction Heritage - January 7, 2013
Russia 10 Roubles 1893 (АГ) at auction Heritage - January 7, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2013
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1893 (АГ) at auction Cayón - February 25, 2010
Seller Cayón
Date February 25, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1893 (АГ) at auction Cayón - December 10, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 1991
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1893 (АГ) at auction Schweizerischer Bankverein - February 3, 1977
Ex. Söderman collection
Russia 10 Roubles 1893 (АГ) at auction Schweizerischer Bankverein - February 3, 1977
Ex. Söderman collection
Seller Schweizerischer Bankverein
Date February 3, 1977
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Roubles 1893 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

