10 Roubles 1893 (АГ) (Russia, Alexander III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,9)
- Weight 12,9 g
- Pure gold (0,3733 oz) 11,61 g
- Diameter 24,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,008
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 10 Roubles
- Year 1893
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1893 with mark (АГ). This gold coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 183 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 50,000. Bidding took place November 10, 2018.
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
50000 $
Price in auction currency 50000 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
50000 $
Price in auction currency 50000 USD
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 14, 2017
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition MS60
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2013
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
