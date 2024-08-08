Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Roubles 1892 (АГ) (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 10 Roubles 1892 (АГ) - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 10 Roubles 1892 (АГ) - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9)
  • Weight 12,9 g
  • Pure gold (0,3733 oz) 11,61 g
  • Diameter 24,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,006

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 10 Roubles
  • Year 1892
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1892 with mark (АГ). This gold coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1581 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 65,000. Bidding took place November 27, 2012.

  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Schweizerischer Bankverein (1)
Russia 10 Roubles 1892 (АГ) at auction Alexander - September 25, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 25, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
10716 $
Price in auction currency 777054 RUB
Russia 10 Roubles 1892 (АГ) at auction Alexander - December 9, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date December 9, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
9011 $
Price in auction currency 660284 RUB
Russia 10 Roubles 1892 (АГ) at auction Russian Heritage - April 21, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1892 (АГ) at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2017
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1892 (АГ) at auction Alexander - March 28, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date March 28, 2014
Condition MS62 PL
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1892 (АГ) at auction Dorotheum - May 23, 2013
Seller Dorotheum
Date May 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1892 (АГ) at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 28, 2012
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 28, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1892 (АГ) at auction Empire - May 15, 2009
Seller Empire
Date May 15, 2009
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1892 (АГ) at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 11, 2009
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2009
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1892 (АГ) at auction Künker - October 7, 2007
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1892 (АГ) at auction Schweizerischer Bankverein - February 3, 1977
Ex. Söderman collection
Seller Schweizerischer Bankverein
Date February 3, 1977
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Roubles 1892 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

