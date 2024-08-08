Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Roubles 1892 (АГ) (Russia, Alexander III)
Photo by: Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,9)
- Weight 12,9 g
- Pure gold (0,3733 oz) 11,61 g
- Diameter 24,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,006
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 10 Roubles
- Year 1892
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1892 with mark (АГ). This gold coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1581 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 65,000. Bidding took place November 27, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Empire (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Künker (1)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- Schweizerischer Bankverein (1)
Seller Alexander
Date September 25, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
10716 $
Price in auction currency 777054 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date December 9, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
9011 $
Price in auction currency 660284 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2017
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 28, 2014
Condition MS62 PL
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 28, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2009
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
