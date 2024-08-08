10 Roubles 1892 (АГ) (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1892 with mark (АГ). This gold coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1581 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 65,000. Bidding took place November 27, 2012.

