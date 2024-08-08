Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Roubles 1891 (АГ) (Russia, Alexander III)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,9)
- Weight 12,9 g
- Pure gold (0,3733 oz) 11,61 g
- Diameter 24,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,010
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 10 Roubles
- Year 1891
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1891 with mark (АГ). This gold coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1662 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 34,000. Bidding took place February 2, 2012.
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
23247 $
Price in auction currency 22000 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
36000 $
Price in auction currency 36000 USD
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 8, 2017
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Roubles 1891 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
