10 Roubles 1891 (АГ) (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1891 with mark (АГ). This gold coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1662 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 34,000. Bidding took place February 2, 2012.

