Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Roubles 1891 (АГ) (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 10 Roubles 1891 (АГ) - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 10 Roubles 1891 (АГ) - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9)
  • Weight 12,9 g
  • Pure gold (0,3733 oz) 11,61 g
  • Diameter 24,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,010

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 10 Roubles
  • Year 1891
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1891 with mark (АГ). This gold coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1662 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 34,000. Bidding took place February 2, 2012.

Russia 10 Roubles 1891 (АГ) at auction Universum Coins GmbH - October 26, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
23247 $
Price in auction currency 22000 EUR
Russia 10 Roubles 1891 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
36000 $
Price in auction currency 36000 USD
Russia 10 Roubles 1891 (АГ) at auction Imperial Coin - October 8, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 8, 2017
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1891 (АГ) at auction RND - February 25, 2017
Seller RND
Date February 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1891 (АГ) at auction Künker - February 2, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1891 (АГ) at auction Künker - March 9, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1891 (АГ) at auction Cayón - December 10, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1891 (АГ) at auction Künker - October 7, 2007
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1891 (АГ) at auction Schweizerischer Bankverein - February 3, 1977
Ex. Söderman collection
Seller Schweizerischer Bankverein
Date February 3, 1977
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Roubles 1891 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

