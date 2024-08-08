Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Roubles 1890 (АГ) (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 10 Roubles 1890 (АГ) - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 10 Roubles 1890 (АГ) - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9)
  • Weight 12,9 g
  • Pure gold (0,3733 oz) 11,61 g
  • Diameter 24,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 15,006

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 10 Roubles
  • Year 1890
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1890 with mark (АГ). This gold coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 970 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 46,000. Bidding took place June 2, 2016.

Russia 10 Roubles 1890 (АГ) at auction Jesús Vico - June 2, 2016
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 2, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
51453 $
Price in auction currency 46000 EUR
Russia 10 Roubles 1890 (АГ) at auction Rauch - December 13, 2013
Seller Rauch
Date December 13, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
825 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Russia 10 Roubles 1890 (АГ) at auction Künker - March 16, 2012
Seller Künker
Date March 16, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1890 (АГ) at auction Künker - September 29, 2010
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1890 (АГ) at auction Künker - October 7, 2007
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1890 (АГ) at auction UBS - January 28, 2002
Seller UBS
Date January 28, 2002
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1890 (АГ) at auction Schweizerischer Bankverein - February 3, 1977
Ex. Söderman collection
Seller Schweizerischer Bankverein
Date February 3, 1977
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Roubles 1890 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

