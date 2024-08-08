Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Roubles 1890 (АГ) (Russia, Alexander III)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,9)
- Weight 12,9 g
- Pure gold (0,3733 oz) 11,61 g
- Diameter 24,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 15,006
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 10 Roubles
- Year 1890
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1890 with mark (АГ). This gold coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 970 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 46,000. Bidding took place June 2, 2016.
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 2, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
51453 $
Price in auction currency 46000 EUR
Seller Rauch
Date December 13, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
825 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
