10 Roubles 1890 (АГ) (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1890 with mark (АГ). This gold coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 970 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 46,000. Bidding took place June 2, 2016.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (5) VF (1) Other filters Coins from collections (1)