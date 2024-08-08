Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Roubles 1889 (АГ) (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 10 Roubles 1889 (АГ) - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 10 Roubles 1889 (АГ) - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9)
  • Weight 12,9 g
  • Pure gold (0,3733 oz) 11,61 g
  • Diameter 24,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 343,002

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 10 Roubles
  • Year 1889
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1889 with mark (АГ). This gold coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 375 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 3,700,000. Bidding took place December 4, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Russia 10 Roubles 1889 (АГ) at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
13936 $
Price in auction currency 13000 EUR
Russia 10 Roubles 1889 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition PF62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1889 (АГ) at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
10940 $
Price in auction currency 10000 EUR
Russia 10 Roubles 1889 (АГ) at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1889 (АГ) at auction Künker - February 2, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1889 (АГ) at auction Warin Global Investments - January 17, 2023
Russia 10 Roubles 1889 (АГ) at auction Warin Global Investments - January 17, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date January 17, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1889 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition PF62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1889 (АГ) at auction AURORA - November 17, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1889 (АГ) at auction MDC Monaco - October 14, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 14, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1889 (АГ) at auction LA GALERIE DES MONNAIES ANTIQUITÉS NUMISMATIQUE TURQUAT - July 2, 2022
Seller LA GALERIE DES MONNAIES ANTIQUITÉS NUMISMATIQUE TURQUAT
Date July 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1889 (АГ) at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Russia 10 Roubles 1889 (АГ) at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1889 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition PF62 CAMEO ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1889 (АГ) at auction Katz - October 24, 2021
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1889 (АГ) at auction AURORA - October 20, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date October 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1889 (АГ) at auction MDC Monaco - October 21, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1889 (АГ) at auction MDC Monaco - June 12, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1889 (АГ) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Russia 10 Roubles 1889 (АГ) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1889 (АГ) at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PF62 CAMEO RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1889 (АГ) at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Russia 10 Roubles 1889 (АГ) at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1889 (АГ) at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1889 (АГ) at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Roubles 1889 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

