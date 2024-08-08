10 Roubles 1889 (АГ) (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1889 with mark (АГ). This gold coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 375 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 3,700,000. Bidding took place December 4, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (19) AU (19) XF (16) VF (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (5) MS62 (8) MS61 (1) MS60 (1) AU58 (7) AU55 (4) AU53 (2) AU50 (1) PF62 (4) DETAILS (1) CAMEO (2) Service NGC (11) ННР (3) PCGS (9) RNGA (2) Other filters Coins from collections (2)

