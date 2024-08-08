Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Roubles 1889 (АГ) (Russia, Alexander III)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,9)
- Weight 12,9 g
- Pure gold (0,3733 oz) 11,61 g
- Diameter 24,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 343,002
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 10 Roubles
- Year 1889
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1889 with mark (АГ). This gold coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 375 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 3,700,000. Bidding took place December 4, 2021.
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
13936 $
Price in auction currency 13000 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
10940 $
Price in auction currency 10000 EUR
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date January 17, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller LA GALERIE DES MONNAIES ANTIQUITÉS NUMISMATIQUE TURQUAT
Date July 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition PF62 CAMEO ННР
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date October 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
