Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Roubles 1888 (АГ) (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 10 Roubles 1888 (АГ) - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 10 Roubles 1888 (АГ) - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9)
  • Weight 12,9 g
  • Pure gold (0,3733 oz) 11,61 g
  • Diameter 24,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 22,506

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 10 Roubles
  • Year 1888
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1888 with mark (АГ). This gold coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 179 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 75,000. Bidding took place December 7, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Chaponnière (2)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • Schweizerischer Bankverein (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • UBS (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
Russia 10 Roubles 1888 (АГ) at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 24, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2624 $
Price in auction currency 4000 AUD
Russia 10 Roubles 1888 (АГ) at auction Katz - October 24, 2021
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
29117 $
Price in auction currency 25000 EUR
Russia 10 Roubles 1888 (АГ) at auction MDC Monaco - June 12, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1888 (АГ) at auction V. GADOURY - October 31, 2020
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 31, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1888 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1888 (АГ) at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1888 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1888 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1888 (АГ) at auction SINCONA - October 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1888 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1888 (АГ) at auction Frühwald - February 10, 2019
Seller Frühwald
Date February 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1888 (АГ) at auction Chaponnière - October 21, 2018
Seller Chaponnière
Date October 21, 2018
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1888 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - November 11, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1888 (АГ) at auction Chaponnière - July 5, 2017
Seller Chaponnière
Date July 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1888 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1888 (АГ) at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2016
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1888 (АГ) at auction Künker - September 28, 2015
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1888 (АГ) at auction Künker - June 20, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2013
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1888 (АГ) at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1888 (АГ) at auction Künker - March 9, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1888 (АГ) at auction Künker - October 8, 2008
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Roubles 1888 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

