10 Roubles 1888 (АГ) (Russia, Alexander III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,9)
- Weight 12,9 g
- Pure gold (0,3733 oz) 11,61 g
- Diameter 24,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 22,506
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 10 Roubles
- Year 1888
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1888 with mark (АГ). This gold coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 179 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 75,000. Bidding took place December 7, 2019.
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2624 $
Price in auction currency 4000 AUD
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
29117 $
Price in auction currency 25000 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 31, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Frühwald
Date February 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Chaponnière
Date October 21, 2018
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Seller Chaponnière
Date July 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2013
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
12
