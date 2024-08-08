10 Roubles 1888 (АГ) (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1888 with mark (АГ). This gold coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 179 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 75,000. Bidding took place December 7, 2019.

Сondition UNC (12) AU (2) XF (8) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS64 (1) MS63 (4) MS62 (2) MS60 (1) PL (2) Service NGC (9) PCGS (1) Other filters Coins from collections (1)

Seller All companies

Chaponnière (2)

Frühwald (1)

Katz (1)

Künker (6)

MDC Monaco (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)

Rare Coins (6)

Schweizerischer Bankverein (1)

SINCONA (2)

UBS (1)

V. GADOURY (1)