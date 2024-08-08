10 Roubles 1887 (АГ) (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1887 with mark (АГ). This gold coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21437 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 75,000. Bidding took place August 12, 2016.

