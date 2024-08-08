Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Roubles 1887 (АГ) (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 10 Roubles 1887 (АГ) - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 10 Roubles 1887 (АГ) - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9)
  • Weight 12,9 g
  • Pure gold (0,3733 oz) 11,61 g
  • Diameter 24,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 475,002

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 10 Roubles
  • Year 1887
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (79)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1887 with mark (АГ). This gold coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21437 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 75,000. Bidding took place August 12, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Alexander (10)
  • Auction World (1)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Empire (4)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (15)
  • MDC Monaco (3)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • NumisCorner (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Palombo (2)
  • Rare Coins (14)
  • RND (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Schweizerischer Bankverein (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Stack's (3)
  • UBS (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
Russia 10 Roubles 1887 (АГ) at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
18168 $
Price in auction currency 14000 GBP
Russia 10 Roubles 1887 (АГ) at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
12864 $
Price in auction currency 12000 EUR
Russia 10 Roubles 1887 (АГ) at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1887 (АГ) at auction Numismatica Ranieri - November 5, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1887 (АГ) at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1887 (АГ) at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1887 (АГ) at auction Universum Coins GmbH - November 17, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1887 (АГ) at auction MDC Monaco - October 14, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1887 (АГ) at auction Künker - September 27, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1887 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1887 (АГ) at auction Stack's - August 21, 2021
Russia 10 Roubles 1887 (АГ) at auction Stack's - August 21, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date August 21, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1887 (АГ) at auction MDC Monaco - June 12, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1887 (АГ) at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PF65 CAMEO RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1887 (АГ) at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1887 (АГ) at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1887 (АГ) at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1887 (АГ) at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1887 (АГ) at auction Russian Heritage - September 26, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1887 (АГ) at auction Alexander - March 20, 2020
Russia 10 Roubles 1887 (АГ) at auction Alexander - March 20, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1887 (АГ) at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1887 (АГ) at auction SINCONA - October 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Roubles 1887 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander III Coins of Russia in 1887 All Russian coins Russian gold coins Russian coins 10 Roubles Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search