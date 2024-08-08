Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Roubles 1887 (АГ) (Russia, Alexander III)
Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,9)
- Weight 12,9 g
- Pure gold (0,3733 oz) 11,61 g
- Diameter 24,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 475,002
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 10 Roubles
- Year 1887
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (79)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1887 with mark (АГ). This gold coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21437 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 75,000. Bidding took place August 12, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
18168 $
Price in auction currency 14000 GBP
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
12864 $
Price in auction currency 12000 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 21, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Roubles 1887 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
