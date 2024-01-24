Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1894 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1894 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 3 Kopeks 1894 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,83 g
  • Diameter 28,4 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,803,333

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1894
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1894 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 256 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,600. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (7)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Numisbalt (5)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • RedSquare (2)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Russia 3 Kopeks 1894 СПБ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1894 СПБ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
Russia 3 Kopeks 1894 СПБ at auction Alexander - January 24, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1894 СПБ at auction Alexander - January 24, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date January 24, 2024
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
169 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1894 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1894 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1894 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1894 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1894 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1894 СПБ at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1894 СПБ at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
******
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1894 СПБ at auction Katz - November 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1894 СПБ at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1894 СПБ at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1894 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1894 СПБ at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1894 СПБ at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1894 СПБ at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1894 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - May 22, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1894 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1894 СПБ at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1894 СПБ at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1894 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1894 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1894 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1894 СПБ at auction Alexander - January 12, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1894 СПБ at auction Alexander - January 12, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date January 12, 2022
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
******
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1894 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS64 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1894 СПБ at auction AURORA - May 26, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date May 26, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1894 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1894 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - December 12, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1894 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - November 26, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1894 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

