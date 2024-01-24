Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1894 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,83 g
- Diameter 28,4 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,803,333
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1894
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1894 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 256 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,600. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
Seller Alexander
Date January 24, 2024
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
169 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date January 12, 2022
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS64 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1894 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
