3 Kopeks 1894 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1894 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 256 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,600. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (9) AU (14) XF (2) VF (3) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (3) MS64 (2) MS63 (1) MS60 (1) AU58 (8) AU53 (4) PF65 (2) DETAILS (1) RB (6) BN (13) Service ННР (7) NGC (9) RNGA (1) PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

Alexander (7)

AURORA (2)

Coins.ee (1)

Empire (1)

Imperial Coin (1)

Katz (1)

Numisbalt (5)

Palombo (1)

Rare Coins (3)

RedSquare (2)

RND (1)

Russian Heritage (3)

Russiancoin (1)

SINCONA (3)

WDA - MiM (1)