3 Kopeks 1893 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,83 g
- Diameter 28,4 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,365,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1893
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1893 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 124 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 230,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition PF64 RB ННР
Selling price
2470 $
Price in auction currency 220000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date November 29, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
