Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1893 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1893 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 3 Kopeks 1893 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,83 g
  • Diameter 28,4 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,365,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1893
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1893 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 124 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 230,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.

Russia 3 Kopeks 1893 СПБ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1893 СПБ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1893 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1893 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1893 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1893 СПБ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1893 СПБ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1893 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition PF64 RB ННР
Selling price
2470 $
Price in auction currency 220000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1893 СПБ at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 2700 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1893 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - April 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 11, 2024
Condition PF64 RB
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1893 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1893 СПБ at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1893 СПБ at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1893 СПБ at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1893 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1893 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1893 СПБ at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1893 СПБ at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1893 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1893 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1893 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1893 СПБ at auction MS67 - November 29, 2022
Seller MS67
Date November 29, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1893 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1893 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1893 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1893 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Russia 3 Kopeks 1893 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1893 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1893 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Russia 3 Kopeks 1893 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition PF66 RB PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1893 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander III Coins of Russia in 1893 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 3 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
