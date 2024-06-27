3 Kopeks 1893 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1893 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 124 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 230,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.

