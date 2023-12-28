3 Kopeks 1892 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1892 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 385 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 85,000. Bidding took place January 11, 2023.

