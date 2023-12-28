Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1892 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1892 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 3 Kopeks 1892 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,83 g
  • Diameter 28,4 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 648,333

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1892
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1892 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 385 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 85,000. Bidding took place January 11, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (4)
  • BAC (18)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Empire (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 3 Kopeks 1892 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU53 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1892 СПБ at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
433 $
Price in auction currency 40000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1892 СПБ at auction BAC - February 20, 2024
Seller BAC
Date February 20, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1892 СПБ at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
Russia 3 Kopeks 1892 СПБ at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1892 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU53 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1892 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1892 СПБ at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1892 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1892 СПБ at auction BAC - April 26, 2023
Seller BAC
Date April 26, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1892 СПБ at auction AURORA - March 23, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1892 СПБ at auction AURORA - March 2, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1892 СПБ at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1892 СПБ at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1892 СПБ at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1892 СПБ at auction Heritage - November 3, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 3, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1892 СПБ at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1892 СПБ at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
Seller BAC
Date September 7, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1892 СПБ at auction BAC - June 8, 2022
Seller BAC
Date June 8, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1892 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1892 СПБ at auction BAC - April 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date April 6, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 3 Kopeks 1892 СПБ at auction BAC - August 27, 2024
Seller BAC
Date August 27, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1892 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
