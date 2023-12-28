Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1892 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,83 g
- Diameter 28,4 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 648,333
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1892
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1892 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 385 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 85,000. Bidding took place January 11, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- AURORA (4)
- BAC (18)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Denga1700 (2)
- Empire (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (4)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Numis.be (1)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Rare Coins (4)
- Rauch (1)
- RND (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
433 $
Price in auction currency 40000 RUB
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU53 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 3, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller BAC
Date June 8, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1892 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search