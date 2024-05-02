Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1891 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1891 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 3 Kopeks 1891 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,83 g
  • Diameter 28,4 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,983,333

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1891
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1891 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1544 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia 3 Kopeks 1891 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1891 СПБ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1891 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - April 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1891 СПБ at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Russia 3 Kopeks 1891 СПБ at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date July 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1891 СПБ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1891 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1891 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS66 RB ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1891 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1891 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1891 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1891 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 27, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 27, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1891 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - September 17, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 17, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1891 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 14, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 14, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1891 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition PF66 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1891 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1891 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition PF66 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1891 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1891 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1891 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - March 20, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 20, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1891 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - December 20, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 20, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1891 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

