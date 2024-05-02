Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1891 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,83 g
- Diameter 28,4 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,983,333
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1891
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1891 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1544 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 27, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1891 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
