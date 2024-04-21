Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1882 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1882 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 3 Kopeks 1882 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,83 g
  • Diameter 28,4 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,280,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1882
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (64)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1882 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 793 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 3,500. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

Russia 3 Kopeks 1882 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
133 $
Price in auction currency 12500 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1882 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1882 СПБ at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
334 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Russia 3 Kopeks 1882 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1882 СПБ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1882 СПБ at auction RedSquare - August 6, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 6, 2023
Condition MS66 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1882 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1882 СПБ at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1882 СПБ at auction RedSquare - July 2, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date July 2, 2023
Condition MS66 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1882 СПБ at auction RedSquare - April 16, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date April 16, 2023
Condition MS66 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1882 СПБ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1882 СПБ at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1882 СПБ at auction AURORA - March 2, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1882 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - February 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 19, 2023
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1882 СПБ at auction MUNZE - September 14, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date September 14, 2022
Condition MS64 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1882 СПБ at auction RedSquare - August 14, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date August 14, 2022
Condition MS66 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1882 СПБ at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1882 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - July 3, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1882 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1882 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1882 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition AU58 BN
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1882 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

