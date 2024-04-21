3 Kopeks 1882 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1882 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 793 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 3,500. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (20) AU (19) XF (10) VF (5) F (1) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS66 (4) MS65 (7) MS64 (2) MS63 (3) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) AU58 (8) XF45 (6) XF40 (1) VF35 (1) PF66 (1) PF64 (1) RB (2) BN (24) Service NGC (17) ННР (4) RNGA (2) CGC (1) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Alexander (8)

AURORA (9)

Coins.ee (1)

COINSTORE (1)

Empire (2)

Imperial Coin (4)

Katz (6)

MS67 (4)

MUNZE (1)

NIKO (3)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (5)

Rare Coins (6)

Rauch (1)

RedSquare (4)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (2)

Russiancoin (2)

SINCONA (2)