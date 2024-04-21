Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1882 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,83 g
- Diameter 28,4 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,280,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1882
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (64)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1882 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 793 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 3,500. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
133 $
Price in auction currency 12500 RUB
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
334 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 19, 2023
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date September 14, 2022
Condition MS64 BN CGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
