Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1881 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,83 g
- Diameter 28,4 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,133,333
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1881
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1881 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 83 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 92,500. Bidding took place May 30, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AURORA (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Rare Coins (7)
- Russian Heritage (1)
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
1033 $
Price in auction currency 92500 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
415 $
Price in auction currency 25000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 20, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1881 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search