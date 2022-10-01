3 Kopeks 1881 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1881 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 83 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 92,500. Bidding took place May 30, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (8) AU (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS62 (5) RB (1) BN (6) Service NGC (2) RNGA (5)