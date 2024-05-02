Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1894 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,28 g
- Diameter 21,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 15,490,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1894
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (77)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1894 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61514 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,680. Bidding took place November 1, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (8)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- AURORA (8)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (3)
- COINSNET (2)
- Denga1700 (5)
- Empire (3)
- Haljak coin auction (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (5)
- Katz (10)
- Künker (3)
- New York Sale (2)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (5)
- RedSquare (3)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- RND (1)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- Russiancoin (3)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 10500 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1894 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search