1 Kopek 1894 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1894 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61514 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,680. Bidding took place November 1, 2023.

