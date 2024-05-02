Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1894 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1894 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 1 Kopek 1894 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,28 g
  • Diameter 21,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 15,490,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1894
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (77)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1894 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61514 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,680. Bidding took place November 1, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Russia 1 Kopek 1894 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 10500 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1894 СПБ at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 1900 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1894 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1894 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1894 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1894 СПБ at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1894 СПБ at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1894 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1894 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1894 СПБ at auction Rio de la Plata - December 15, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1894 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1894 СПБ at auction Heritage - November 2, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1894 СПБ at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1894 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1894 СПБ at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1894 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1894 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1894 СПБ at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition MS65 RB ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1894 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1894 СПБ at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS65 RB ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1894 СПБ at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition MS65 RB ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1894 СПБ at auction Stack's - January 20, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1894 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search