Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1893 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1893 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 1 Kopek 1893 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Coins-ee

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,28 g
  • Diameter 21,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 13,395,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1893
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (112)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1893 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1558 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,400. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia 1 Kopek 1893 СПБ at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
266 $
Price in auction currency 245 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1893 СПБ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1893 СПБ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1893 СПБ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1893 СПБ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1893 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1893 СПБ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1893 СПБ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1893 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1893 СПБ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1893 СПБ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1893 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1893 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 120 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1893 СПБ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1893 СПБ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1893 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1893 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1893 СПБ at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1893 СПБ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1893 СПБ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1893 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - March 7, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1893 СПБ at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1893 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1893 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1893 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1893 СПБ at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1893 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1893 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1893 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU53 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1893 СПБ at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1893 СПБ at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1893 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

