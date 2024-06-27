Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1893 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)
Auction Prices (112)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1893 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1558 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,400. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (12)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- AURORA (7)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Coins.ee (3)
- COINSNET (2)
- Denga1700 (3)
- Empire (3)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (7)
- Katz (17)
- Künker (2)
- MS67 (6)
- MUNZE (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- NIKO (2)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (4)
- Rare Coins (7)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (9)
- Russiancoin (11)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- SINCONA (3)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
266 $
Price in auction currency 245 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 120 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU53 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1893 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search