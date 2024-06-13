Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1892 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1892 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 1 Kopek 1892 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,28 g
  • Diameter 21,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,640,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1892
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1892 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 60 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 165,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (5)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Denga1700 (4)
  • Empire (3)
  • Haljak coin auction (2)
  • Imperial Coin (6)
  • Katz (2)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • NIKO (2)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • RND (2)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1892 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1892 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1892 СПБ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1892 СПБ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Russia 1 Kopek 1892 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - February 11, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1892 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1892 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 5200 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1892 СПБ at auction MUNZE - October 17, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1892 СПБ at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1892 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1892 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1892 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1892 СПБ at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1892 СПБ at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1892 СПБ at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1892 СПБ at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1892 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1892 СПБ at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1892 СПБ at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1892 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1892 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1892 СПБ at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 11, 2022
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 11, 2022
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1892 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek 1892 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1892 СПБ at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek 1892 СПБ at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1892 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek 1892 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1892 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - September 16, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 16, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1892 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1892 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - March 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1892 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - January 28, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek 1892 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - January 28, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1892 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander III Coins of Russia in 1892 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search