1 Kopek 1892 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,28 g
- Diameter 21,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,640,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1892
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1892 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 60 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 165,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 5200 RUB
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 11, 2022
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 16, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1892 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
