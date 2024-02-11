Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1891 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,28 g
- Diameter 21,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,875,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1891
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1891 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 59 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 155,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.
Seller Schulman
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 5600 RUB
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU55 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition PF64 RD CAMEO RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1891 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
