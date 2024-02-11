1 Kopek 1891 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1891 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 59 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 155,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (12) UNC (20) AU (12) XF (9) No grade (9) Condition (slab) MS65 (4) MS64 (3) MS63 (3) MS62 (2) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) AU50 (3) XF40 (1) PF66 (3) PF64 (5) DETAILS (2) RD (1) RB (7) BN (11) CAMEO (1) Service PCGS (1) ННР (2) NGC (18) RNGA (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (3)

AURORA (3)

Coins and Medals (2)

Coins.ee (1)

Denga1700 (7)

Empire (5)

Haljak coin auction (2)

Heritage (4)

Imperial Coin (6)

Katz (9)

Künker (1)

Numisbalt (2)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (9)

Russian Heritage (2)

Russiancoin (1)

Schulman (1)

SINCONA (1)

WAG (1)

WCN (1)