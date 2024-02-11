Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1891 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1891 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 1 Kopek 1891 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,28 g
  • Diameter 21,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,875,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1891
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1891 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 59 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 155,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Denga1700 (7)
  • Empire (5)
  • Haljak coin auction (2)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Imperial Coin (6)
  • Katz (9)
  • Künker (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (9)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1891 СПБ at auction Schulman - March 28, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1891 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - February 11, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 5600 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1891 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU55 BN ННР
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1891 СПБ at auction Pegasus Auctions - November 26, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1891 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1891 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1891 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1891 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1891 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1891 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1891 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - March 6, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1891 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1891 СПБ at auction Katz - December 29, 2021
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1891 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1891 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1891 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1891 СПБ at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1891 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1891 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition PF64 RD CAMEO RNGA
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1891 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1891 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - February 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1891 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

