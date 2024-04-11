Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1890 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1890 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 1 Kopek 1890 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,28 g
  • Diameter 21,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,905,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1890
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1890 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1540 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,200. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (2)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (4)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1890 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - April 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1890 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
129 $
Price in auction currency 13000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1890 СПБ at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
431 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1890 СПБ at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition PF63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1890 СПБ at auction Heritage - January 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition PF63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1890 СПБ at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition AU55 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1890 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - April 27, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 27, 2021
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1890 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - October 1, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 1, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1890 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1890 СПБ at auction RedSquare - July 26, 2020
Seller RedSquare
Date July 26, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1890 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition PF66 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1890 СПБ at auction Katz - March 29, 2020
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition AU55 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1890 СПБ at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1890 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition PF66 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1890 СПБ at auction Katz - March 24, 2019
Seller Katz
Date March 24, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1890 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition PF66 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1890 СПБ at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1890 СПБ at auction Künker - March 18, 2011
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1890 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

