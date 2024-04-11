Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1890 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,28 g
- Diameter 21,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,905,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1890
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1890 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1540 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,200. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
129 $
Price in auction currency 13000 RUB
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
431 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition PF63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition PF63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition AU55 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 27, 2021
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 1, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition AU55 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date March 24, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1890 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
