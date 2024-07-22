Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1889 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)
Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,28 g
- Diameter 21,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 9,000,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1889
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (121)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1889 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25409 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,760. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
214 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1889 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
