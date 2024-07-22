Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1889 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1889 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 1 Kopek 1889 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,28 g
  • Diameter 21,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 9,000,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1889
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (121)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1889 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25409 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,760. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (9)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (3)
  • COINSNET (3)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Denga1700 (5)
  • Empire (9)
  • Haljak coin auction (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Holmasto (2)
  • Imperial Coin (9)
  • Katz (10)
  • Künker (2)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MS67 (3)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Numimarket (8)
  • Numisbalt (11)
  • Pegasus Auctions (2)
  • Rare Coins (12)
  • Rauch (2)
  • RedSquare (2)
  • Russian Heritage (5)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1889 СПБ at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1889 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1889 СПБ at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
214 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1889 СПБ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1889 СПБ at auction MS67 - June 20, 2024
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1889 СПБ at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1889 СПБ at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1889 СПБ at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1889 СПБ at auction Empire - May 16, 2024
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1889 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1889 СПБ at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1889 СПБ at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1889 СПБ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1889 СПБ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1889 СПБ at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1889 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1889 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1889 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1889 СПБ at auction Empire - December 16, 2023
Seller Empire
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1889 СПБ at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1889 СПБ at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1889 СПБ at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1889 СПБ at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1889 СПБ at auction Pegasus Auctions - November 26, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1889 СПБ at auction MS67 - November 8, 2023
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1889 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1889 СПБ at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1889 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander III Coins of Russia in 1889 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search