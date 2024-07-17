Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1887 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,28 g
- Diameter 21,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,000,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1887
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1887 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 674 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 800. Bidding took place April 23, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (4)
- AURORA (3)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Coins.ee (2)
- Denga1700 (2)
- Empire (2)
- GGN (1)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Janas (1)
- Katz (8)
- MS67 (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (12)
- Rauch (2)
- RND (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
210 $
Price in auction currency 18500 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 420 RUB
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS66 RD RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 22, 2020
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1887 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
