Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1887 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1887 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 1 Kopek 1887 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,28 g
  • Diameter 21,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,000,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1887
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1887 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 674 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 800. Bidding took place April 23, 2016.

Russia 1 Kopek 1887 СПБ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1887 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1887 СПБ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
210 $
Price in auction currency 18500 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1887 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 420 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1887 СПБ at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1887 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - February 11, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1887 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1887 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1887 СПБ at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1887 СПБ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1887 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1887 СПБ at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1887 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1887 СПБ at auction AURORA - August 26, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date August 26, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1887 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1887 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1887 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS66 RD RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1887 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1887 СПБ at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1887 СПБ at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 22, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 22, 2020
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1887 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition PF67 RB NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1887 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

