Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1886 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1886 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 1 Kopek 1886 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,28 g
  • Diameter 21,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,210,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1886
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1886 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 896 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (6)
  • Künker (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
257 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller RND
Date June 6, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1684 $
Price in auction currency 150000 RUB
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1886 СПБ at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1886 СПБ at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1886 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1886 СПБ at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1886 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1886 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition PF63 RB RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1886 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1886 СПБ at auction Empire - April 29, 2021
Seller Empire
Date April 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1886 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - October 1, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 1, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1886 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - November 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 20, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1886 СПБ at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1886 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander III Coins of Russia in 1886 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
