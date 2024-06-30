Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1886 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,28 g
- Diameter 21,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,210,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1886
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1886 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 896 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
257 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller RND
Date June 6, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1684 $
Price in auction currency 150000 RUB
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 1, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 20, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
