Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1883 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1883 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 1 Kopek 1883 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,28 g
  • Diameter 21,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,830,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1883
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1883 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1349 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place January 27, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (2)
  • BAC (7)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Denga1700 (3)
  • Empire (7)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1883 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS64 RB ННР
Selling price
225 $
Price in auction currency 20000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1883 СПБ at auction RND - June 6, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1883 СПБ at auction RND - June 6, 2024
Seller RND
Date June 6, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1684 $
Price in auction currency 150000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1883 СПБ at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1883 СПБ at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1883 СПБ at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1883 СПБ at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1883 СПБ at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1883 СПБ at auction Coinhouse - December 17, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1883 СПБ at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1883 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1883 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1883 СПБ at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1883 СПБ at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1883 СПБ at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1883 СПБ at auction Stack's - January 20, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1883 СПБ at auction Stack's - January 20, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2023
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1883 СПБ at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1883 СПБ at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1883 СПБ at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1883 СПБ at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
Seller BAC
Date September 7, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1883 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1883 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1883 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1883 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1883 СПБ at auction BAC - April 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date April 6, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1883 СПБ at auction AURORA - December 16, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1883 СПБ at auction BAC - October 27, 2021
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2021
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1883 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek 1883 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1883 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition PF65 RB RNGA
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 1 Kopek 1883 СПБ at auction Heritage - September 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1883 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

