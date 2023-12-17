Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1883 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,28 g
- Diameter 21,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,830,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1883
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1883 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1349 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place January 27, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- AURORA (2)
- BAC (7)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (2)
- Denga1700 (3)
- Empire (7)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (1)
- MS67 (1)
- MUNZE (1)
- Numimarket (3)
- Numisbalt (3)
- Rare Coins (6)
- RND (1)
- Russian Heritage (3)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS64 RB ННР
Selling price
225 $
Price in auction currency 20000 RUB
Seller RND
Date June 6, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1684 $
Price in auction currency 150000 RUB
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2023
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1883 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search