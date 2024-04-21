Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1882 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,28 g
- Diameter 21,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,685,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1882
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1882 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2850 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 720. Bidding took place July 10, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition AU53 BN RNGA
Selling price
