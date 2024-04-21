Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1882 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1882 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 1 Kopek 1882 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,28 g
  • Diameter 21,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,685,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1882
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1882 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2850 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 720. Bidding took place July 10, 2021.

Russia 1 Kopek 1882 СПБ at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1882 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1882 СПБ at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1882 СПБ at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1882 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1882 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1882 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1882 СПБ at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1882 СПБ at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1882 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1882 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1882 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1882 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1882 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1882 СПБ at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1882 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1882 СПБ at auction New York Sale - January 13, 2022
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1882 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1882 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1882 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition AU53 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1882 СПБ at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 2, 2021
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

