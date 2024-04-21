1 Kopek 1882 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1882 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2850 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 720. Bidding took place July 10, 2021.

