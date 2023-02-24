Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1881 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1881 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 1 Kopek 1881 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,28 g
  • Diameter 21,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,815,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1881
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1881 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1341 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 2,500. Bidding took place March 28, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Denga1700 (3)
  • Empire (4)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (5)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 35 PLN
Russia 1 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction Rauch - September 25, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction RedSquare - August 13, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date August 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - January 28, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - January 28, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - October 1, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 1, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction Katz - December 29, 2019
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction Empire - July 19, 2019
Seller Empire
Date July 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction Empire - December 22, 2018
Seller Empire
Date December 22, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction Katz - October 28, 2018
Seller Katz
Date October 28, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - July 24, 2018
Russia 1 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - July 24, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 24, 2018
Condition MS62 RB
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction Katz - October 29, 2017
Seller Katz
Date October 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction AURORA - July 19, 2016
Seller AURORA
Date July 19, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction Haljak coin auction - March 19, 2016
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date March 19, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction Empire - November 21, 2015
Seller Empire
Date November 21, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1881 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander III Coins of Russia in 1881 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search