1 Kopek 1881 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,28 g
- Diameter 21,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,815,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1881
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1881 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1341 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 2,500. Bidding took place March 28, 2021.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 35 PLN
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 1, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date December 22, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date October 28, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 24, 2018
Condition MS62 RB
Selling price
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date March 19, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1881 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
