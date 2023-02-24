1 Kopek 1881 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1881 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1341 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 2,500. Bidding took place March 28, 2021.

