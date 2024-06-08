Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/4 Kopek 1893 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 1/4 Kopek 1893 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 1/4 Kopek 1893 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,82 g
  • Diameter 13,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 740,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 1/4 Kopek
  • Year 1893
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1893 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 195 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place December 7, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (11)
  • AURORA (9)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (3)
  • Imperial Coin (10)
  • Katz (7)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (13)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1893 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 9500 RUB
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1893 СПБ at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
213 $
Price in auction currency 19500 RUB
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1893 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1893 СПБ at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1893 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1893 СПБ at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1893 СПБ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1893 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1893 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1893 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1893 СПБ at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1893 СПБ at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1893 СПБ at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1893 СПБ at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1893 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - June 12, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1893 СПБ at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition PF66 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1893 СПБ at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1893 СПБ at auction Katz - May 15, 2022
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1893 СПБ at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1893 СПБ at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1893 СПБ at auction MS67 - November 3, 2021
Seller MS67
Date November 3, 2021
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/4 Kopek 1893 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

