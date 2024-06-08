Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/4 Kopek 1893 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 0,82 g
- Diameter 13,2 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 740,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 1/4 Kopek
- Year 1893
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1893 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 195 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place December 7, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 9500 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
213 $
Price in auction currency 19500 RUB
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/4 Kopek 1893 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
