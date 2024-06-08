1/4 Kopek 1893 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1893 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 195 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place December 7, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (10) UNC (35) AU (11) XF (10) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (4) MS65 (1) MS64 (6) MS63 (6) MS62 (5) MS61 (2) AU58 (5) AU55 (5) XF45 (2) PF66 (3) PF65 (2) PF64 (5) RB (8) BN (21) Service NGC (20) ННР (2) PCGS (2) RNGA (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (11)

AURORA (9)

Coins and Medals (1)

Denga1700 (1)

Empire (3)

Imperial Coin (10)

Katz (7)

Künker (1)

Marciniak (1)

MDC Monaco (1)

MS67 (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

New York Sale (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Rare Coins (13)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (1)

Russiancoin (1)

Stack's (1)

WDA - MiM (1)

Wójcicki (1)

Знак (1)