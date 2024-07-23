1/4 Kopek 1892 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1892 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 191 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,400. Bidding took place December 7, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (6) UNC (213) AU (46) XF (19) No grade (16) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (16) MS65 (49) MS64 (48) MS63 (31) MS62 (21) MS61 (3) MS60 (1) AU58 (7) AU55 (4) AU53 (8) XF45 (5) XF40 (1) PF65 (3) PF64 (1) RD (20) RB (42) BN (88) Service ННР (21) PCGS (22) RNGA (22) NGC (85)

