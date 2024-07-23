Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/4 Kopek 1892 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 1/4 Kopek 1892 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 1/4 Kopek 1892 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,82 g
  • Diameter 13,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 918,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 1/4 Kopek
  • Year 1892
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (304)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1892 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 191 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,400. Bidding took place December 7, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
  • Alexander (50)
  • AURORA (20)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Coins and Medals (4)
  • Coins.ee (6)
  • COINSNET (3)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Denga1700 (3)
  • Empire (9)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • Imperial Coin (28)
  • Katz (28)
  • Klondike Auction (2)
  • Künker (4)
  • Marciniak (6)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • MS67 (9)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Niemczyk (14)
  • NIKO (3)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (29)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (23)
  • Rauch (4)
  • RedSquare (5)
  • RND (5)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (9)
  • Russiancoin (8)
  • Rzeszowski DA (4)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • Stephen Album (2)
  • Via (1)
  • WAG (1)
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1892 СПБ at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS65 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1892 СПБ at auction Stephen Album - July 23, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 85 USD
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1892 СПБ at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1892 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1892 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS65 RB ННР
Selling price
135 $
Price in auction currency 12000 RUB
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1892 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1892 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1892 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1892 СПБ at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1892 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1892 СПБ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1892 СПБ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS65 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1892 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1892 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1892 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1892 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1892 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1892 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1892 СПБ at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1892 СПБ at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1892 СПБ at auction Klondike Auction - March 12, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date March 12, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1892 СПБ at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1892 СПБ at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1892 СПБ at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1892 СПБ at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/4 Kopek 1892 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander III Coins of Russia in 1892 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1/4 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search