1/4 Kopek 1892 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 0,82 g
- Diameter 13,2 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 918,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 1/4 Kopek
- Year 1892
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1892 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 191 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,400. Bidding took place December 7, 2019.
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 85 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS65 RB ННР
Selling price
135 $
Price in auction currency 12000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS65 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
