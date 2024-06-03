1/4 Kopek 1890 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1890 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1538 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,300. Bidding took place August 5, 2014.

