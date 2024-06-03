Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/4 Kopek 1890 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 0,82 g
- Diameter 13,2 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,006,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 1/4 Kopek
- Year 1890
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (120)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1890 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1538 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,300. Bidding took place August 5, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (15)
- AURORA (14)
- Coins and Medals (4)
- Coins.ee (2)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (4)
- Heritage (2)
- Imperial Coin (6)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (1)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- MS67 (8)
- MUNZE (8)
- New York Sale (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- NIKO (5)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (18)
- RedSquare (11)
- RND (4)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (3)
- SINCONA (3)
- Stack's (1)
- Знак (2)
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
252 $
Price in auction currency 23000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS61 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/4 Kopek 1890 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
