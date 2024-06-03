Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/4 Kopek 1890 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 1/4 Kopek 1890 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 1/4 Kopek 1890 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,82 g
  • Diameter 13,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,006,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 1/4 Kopek
  • Year 1890
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (120)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1890 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1538 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,300. Bidding took place August 5, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (15)
  • AURORA (14)
  • Coins and Medals (4)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (4)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Imperial Coin (6)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • MS67 (8)
  • MUNZE (8)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • NIKO (5)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (18)
  • RedSquare (11)
  • RND (4)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Знак (2)
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1890 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1890 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 68 EUR
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1890 СПБ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1890 СПБ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1890 СПБ at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1890 СПБ at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1890 СПБ at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1890 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - February 11, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
252 $
Price in auction currency 23000 RUB
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1890 СПБ at auction RedSquare - January 27, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date January 27, 2024
Condition MS63 RB ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1890 СПБ at auction RedSquare - January 27, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date January 27, 2024
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1890 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1890 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1890 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1890 СПБ at auction MS67 - December 6, 2023
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1890 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1890 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS61 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1890 СПБ at auction RedSquare - November 4, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS63 RB ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1890 СПБ at auction RedSquare - November 4, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1890 СПБ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1890 СПБ at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition MS63 RB ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1890 СПБ at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1890 СПБ at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1890 СПБ at auction RedSquare - July 2, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date July 2, 2023
Condition MS63 RB ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1890 СПБ at auction RedSquare - July 2, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date July 2, 2023
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1890 СПБ at auction MS67 - May 16, 2023
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1890 СПБ at auction RedSquare - April 15, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS63 RB ННР
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/4 Kopek 1890 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander III Coins of Russia in 1890 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1/4 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search