1/4 Kopek 1889 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1889 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 213 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,600. Bidding took place December 16, 2011.

Сondition PROOF (6) UNC (19) AU (11) XF (11) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (6) MS62 (3) MS60 (3) AU58 (2) AU55 (5) AU53 (2) XF45 (1) PF66 (1) PF64 (4) DETAILS (1) RB (3) BN (11) Service NGC (10) ННР (2) PCGS (1)

