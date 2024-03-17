Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/4 Kopek 1889 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 0,82 g
- Diameter 13,2 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 180,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 1/4 Kopek
- Year 1889
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1889 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 213 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,600. Bidding took place December 16, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
215 $
Price in auction currency 850 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
372 $
Price in auction currency 1500 PLN
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS63
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition MS64 RB
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 5, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/4 Kopek 1889 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
