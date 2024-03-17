Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/4 Kopek 1889 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 1/4 Kopek 1889 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 1/4 Kopek 1889 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,82 g
  • Diameter 13,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 180,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 1/4 Kopek
  • Year 1889
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1889 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 213 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,600. Bidding took place December 16, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (5)
  • AURORA (4)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rare Coins (14)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1889 СПБ at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1889 СПБ at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
215 $
Price in auction currency 850 PLN
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1889 СПБ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1889 СПБ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
372 $
Price in auction currency 1500 PLN
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1889 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1889 СПБ at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1889 СПБ at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1889 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1889 СПБ at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2023
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1889 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1889 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1889 СПБ at auction AURORA - November 17, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1889 СПБ at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1889 СПБ at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1889 СПБ at auction AURORA - August 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1889 СПБ at auction Empire - July 21, 2022
Seller Empire
Date July 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1889 СПБ at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1889 СПБ at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1889 СПБ at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1889 СПБ at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1889 СПБ at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1889 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1889 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition MS64 RB
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1889 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1889 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1889 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1889 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1889 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition PF64
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1889 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - May 5, 2020
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1889 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - May 5, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 5, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1889 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/4 Kopek 1889 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander III Coins of Russia in 1889 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1/4 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search