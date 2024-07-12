Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/4 Kopek 1887 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 1/4 Kopek 1887 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 1/4 Kopek 1887 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,82 g
  • Diameter 13,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,000,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 1/4 Kopek
  • Year 1887
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (131)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1887 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 296 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 116,730. Bidding took place August 2, 2023.

Russia 1/4 Kopek 1887 СПБ at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1887 СПБ at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1887 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1887 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition PF64 RB ННР
Selling price
793 $
Price in auction currency 70000 RUB
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1887 СПБ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1887 СПБ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1887 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1887 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1887 СПБ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1887 СПБ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition PF64 RB ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1887 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1887 СПБ at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1887 СПБ at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1887 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - February 11, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1887 СПБ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1887 СПБ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1887 СПБ at auction RedSquare - January 27, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date January 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1887 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1887 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1887 СПБ at auction Coinhouse - December 17, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1887 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1887 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1887 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1887 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1887 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1887 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS60 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1887 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1887 СПБ at auction RedSquare - November 4, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date November 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1887 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS64 RB ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1887 СПБ at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1887 СПБ at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1887 СПБ at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1887 СПБ at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1887 СПБ at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition PF64 RB ННР
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/4 Kopek 1887 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

