Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/4 Kopek 1887 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 0,82 g
- Diameter 13,2 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,000,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 1/4 Kopek
- Year 1887
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (131)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1887 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 296 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 116,730. Bidding took place August 2, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition PF64 RB ННР
Selling price
793 $
Price in auction currency 70000 RUB
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS60 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
