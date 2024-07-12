1/4 Kopek 1887 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1887 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 296 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 116,730. Bidding took place August 2, 2023.

