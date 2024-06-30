1/4 Kopek 1886 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1886 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2742 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 9,722. Bidding took place September 17, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (94) AU (55) XF (13) VF (2) No grade (9) Condition (slab) MS66 (10) MS65 (10) MS64 (14) MS63 (14) MS62 (7) MS61 (1) MS60 (4) AU58 (7) AU55 (3) AU53 (2) AU50 (4) XF45 (1) PF67 (1) PF65 (1) RB (7) BN (48) Service NGC (33) ННР (21) PCGS (3) RNGA (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (19)

AURORA (14)

BAC (13)

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)

Coins and Medals (1)

COINSNET (4)

Denga1700 (4)

Empire (7)

GGN (1)

Heritage Eur (3)

Holmasto (1)

Imperial Coin (11)

Katz (9)

Klondike Auction (1)

Künker (4)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

Monety i Medale (1)

MS67 (1)

MUNZE (1)

New York Sale (2)

Niemczyk (5)

NIKO (8)

Numimarket (3)

Numisbalt (4)

PDA & PGN (1)

Pegasus Auctions (3)

Rare Coins (26)

Rauch (1)

RedSquare (8)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (2)

Russiancoin (2)

Rzeszowski DA (3)

SINCONA (1)

Stack's (2)

WAG (2)

Westfälische (1)

Wójcicki (1)

Знак (2)