Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/4 Kopek 1886 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 0,82 g
- Diameter 13,2 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,060,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 1/4 Kopek
- Year 1886
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (175)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1886 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2742 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 9,722. Bidding took place September 17, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
129 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 4200 RUB
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS64 RB ННР
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
