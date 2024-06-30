Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/4 Kopek 1886 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 1/4 Kopek 1886 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 1/4 Kopek 1886 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,82 g
  • Diameter 13,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,060,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 1/4 Kopek
  • Year 1886
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (175)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1886 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2742 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 9,722. Bidding took place September 17, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • Знак (2)
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1886 СПБ at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
129 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1886 СПБ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 4200 RUB
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1886 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1886 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1886 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1886 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1886 СПБ at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1886 СПБ at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1886 СПБ at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1886 СПБ at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1886 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - April 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1886 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS60 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1886 СПБ at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1886 СПБ at auction BAC - February 20, 2024
Seller BAC
Date February 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1886 СПБ at auction RedSquare - January 27, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date January 27, 2024
Condition MS65 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1886 СПБ at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1886 СПБ at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1886 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1886 СПБ at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1886 СПБ at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1886 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1886 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1886 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS64 RB ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1886 СПБ at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1886 СПБ at auction RedSquare - November 4, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS65 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1886 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1886 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
