Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/4 Kopek 1885 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 0,82 g
- Diameter 13,2 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 480,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 1/4 Kopek
- Year 1885
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (122)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1885 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29490 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 705. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
113 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS64 RB ННР
Selling price
202 $
Price in auction currency 18000 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS64 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
