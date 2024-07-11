1/4 Kopek 1885 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1885 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29490 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 705. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.

Сondition UNC (84) AU (17) XF (9) VF (1) No grade (11) Condition (slab) MS66 (5) MS65 (11) MS64 (25) MS63 (19) MS62 (8) MS61 (2) MS60 (1) AU58 (6) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) XF40 (1) RB (26) BN (37) Service ННР (9) NGC (43) RNGA (6) PCGS (4)

