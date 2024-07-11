Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/4 Kopek 1885 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 1/4 Kopek 1885 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 1/4 Kopek 1885 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,82 g
  • Diameter 13,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 480,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 1/4 Kopek
  • Year 1885
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (122)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1885 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29490 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 705. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1885 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1885 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1885 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1885 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
113 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1885 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1885 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1885 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS64 RB ННР
Selling price
202 $
Price in auction currency 18000 RUB
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1885 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1885 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1885 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1885 СПБ at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1885 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1885 СПБ at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1885 СПБ at auction Coinhouse - December 17, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1885 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1885 СПБ at auction Pegasus Auctions - November 26, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1885 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS64 RB ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1885 СПБ at auction Coinhouse - October 8, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1885 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1885 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS64 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1885 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1885 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1885 СПБ at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1885 СПБ at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1885 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1885 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1885 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1885 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1885 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1885 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/4 Kopek 1885 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search