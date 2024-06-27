Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/4 Kopek 1883 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 1/4 Kopek 1883 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 1/4 Kopek 1883 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,82 g
  • Diameter 13,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 240,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 1/4 Kopek
  • Year 1883
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1883 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 888 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (7)
  • AURORA (5)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Empire (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (6)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • MS67 (4)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1883 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1883 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 12000 RUB
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1883 СПБ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1883 СПБ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS61 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1883 СПБ at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1883 СПБ at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1883 СПБ at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
452 $
Price in auction currency 42000 RUB
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1883 СПБ at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS61 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1883 СПБ at auction MS67 - September 20, 2023
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1883 СПБ at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1883 СПБ at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition MS66 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1883 СПБ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1883 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1883 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1883 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1883 СПБ at auction Alexander - January 12, 2022
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1883 СПБ at auction Alexander - January 12, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date January 12, 2022
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1883 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1883 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - July 13, 2021
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1883 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - July 13, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 13, 2021
Condition AU50 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1883 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - November 8, 2020
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1883 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - November 8, 2020
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 8, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1883 СПБ at auction MS67 - October 14, 2020
Seller MS67
Date October 14, 2020
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1883 СПБ at auction AURORA - August 12, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date August 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1883 СПБ at auction Katz - June 7, 2020
Seller Katz
Date June 7, 2020
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1883 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - May 5, 2020
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1883 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - May 5, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 5, 2020
Condition MS62 RB
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1883 СПБ at auction MS67 - April 15, 2020
Seller MS67
Date April 15, 2020
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1883 СПБ at auction AURORA - March 30, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date March 30, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/4 Kopek 1883 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander III Coins of Russia in 1883 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1/4 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search