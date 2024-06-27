Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/4 Kopek 1883 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 0,82 g
- Diameter 13,2 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 240,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 1/4 Kopek
- Year 1883
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1883 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 888 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 12000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
452 $
Price in auction currency 42000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS61 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date January 12, 2022
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 13, 2021
Condition AU50 BN
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 8, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date October 14, 2020
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date August 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date June 7, 2020
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 5, 2020
Condition MS62 RB
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date April 15, 2020
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/4 Kopek 1883 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
