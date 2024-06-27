1/4 Kopek 1883 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1883 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 888 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (22) AU (13) XF (4) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS64 (9) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) MS61 (2) MS60 (2) AU58 (1) AU55 (3) AU50 (3) XF45 (1) PF65 (1) RB (6) BN (12) Service ННР (8) NGC (4) PCGS (5)

Seller All companies

Alexander (7)

AURORA (5)

Coins and Medals (1)

Coins.ee (1)

Empire (3)

Heritage (1)

Imperial Coin (6)

Katz (3)

Künker (1)

MS67 (4)

NIKO (1)

Rare Coins (5)

Rauch (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

SINCONA (1)

Знак (1)