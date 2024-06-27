Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/4 Kopek 1882 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 1/4 Kopek 1882 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 1/4 Kopek 1882 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,82 g
  • Diameter 13,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 60,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 1/4 Kopek
  • Year 1882
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1882 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 139 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 165,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (6)
  • AURORA (5)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Empire (4)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Imperial Coin (7)
  • Katz (4)
  • Künker (2)
  • MS67 (3)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • RedSquare (5)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (3)
  • WAG (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1882 СПБ at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
212 $
Price in auction currency 195 EUR
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1882 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1882 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
272 $
Price in auction currency 24000 RUB
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1882 СПБ at auction Empire - May 16, 2024
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1882 СПБ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1882 СПБ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1882 СПБ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1882 СПБ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS61 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1882 СПБ at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1882 СПБ at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1882 СПБ at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1882 СПБ at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS61 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1882 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1882 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1882 СПБ at auction MS67 - December 6, 2023
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1882 СПБ at auction RedSquare - November 4, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date November 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1882 СПБ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1882 СПБ at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1882 СПБ at auction RedSquare - July 2, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date July 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1882 СПБ at auction MS67 - May 16, 2023
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1882 СПБ at auction RedSquare - April 15, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date April 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1882 СПБ at auction MUNZE - January 18, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS65 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1882 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1882 СПБ at auction Знак - December 2, 2022
Seller Знак
Date December 2, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1882 СПБ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - November 17, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1882 СПБ at auction RedSquare - August 14, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date August 14, 2022
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/4 Kopek 1882 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

