1/4 Kopek 1882 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)

Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 0,82 g
- Diameter 13,2 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 60,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 1/4 Kopek
- Year 1882
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1882 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 139 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 165,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
212 $
Price in auction currency 195 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
272 $
Price in auction currency 24000 RUB
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS65 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/4 Kopek 1882 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
