Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/4 Kopek 1881 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 0,82 g
- Diameter 13,2 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 200,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 1/4 Kopek
- Year 1881
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1881 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 758 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 6,800. Bidding took place November 11, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- Empire (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Katz (1)
- MS67 (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Rare Coins (12)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
155 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date October 14, 2020
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 14, 2019
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition PF63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date June 1, 2018
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition PF63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date September 26, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/4 Kopek 1881 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
