Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/4 Kopek 1881 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 1/4 Kopek 1881 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 1/4 Kopek 1881 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,82 g
  • Diameter 13,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 200,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 1/4 Kopek
  • Year 1881
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1881 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 758 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 6,800. Bidding took place November 11, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Empire (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Rare Coins (12)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2024
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
155 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction MS67 - October 14, 2020
Seller MS67
Date October 14, 2020
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - December 14, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 14, 2019
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition PF63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction Alexander - June 1, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date June 1, 2018
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction Katz - February 25, 2018
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - November 11, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition PF63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction Alexander - September 22, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2017
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction Empire - September 26, 2015
Seller Empire
Date September 26, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - November 8, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 8, 2014
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/4 Kopek 1881 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

