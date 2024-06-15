1/2 Kopek 1894 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1894 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 121 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 140,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (6) UNC (30) AU (15) XF (11) VF (4) F (1) No grade (9) Condition (slab) MS65 (3) MS64 (6) MS63 (8) MS62 (6) MS60 (2) AU58 (3) AU50 (2) XF45 (1) PF66 (2) PF65 (2) PF63 (1) PF58 (1) DETAILS (1) RB (6) BN (18) Service ECC (1) ННР (3) NGC (15) PCGS (2) RNGA (2)

