Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/2 Kopek 1894 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1894 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1894 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,64 g
  • Diameter 16,15 - 16,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 1/2 Kopek
  • Year 1894
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (76)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1894 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 121 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 140,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2020.

Russia 1/2 Kopek 1894 СПБ at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS63 ECC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1894 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1894 СПБ at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1894 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - April 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1894 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1894 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1894 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1894 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1894 СПБ at auction RedSquare - December 2, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1894 СПБ at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1894 СПБ at auction Stack's - March 3, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date March 3, 2023
Condition PF58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1894 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1894 СПБ at auction RedSquare - December 3, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date December 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1894 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS65 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1894 СПБ at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1894 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1894 СПБ at auction RedSquare - September 10, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date September 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1894 СПБ at auction MS67 - August 25, 2022
Seller MS67
Date August 25, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1894 СПБ at auction RedSquare - July 16, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date July 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1894 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1894 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1894 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

