Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/2 Kopek 1894 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)
Auction Prices (76)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1894 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 121 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 140,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (5)
- AURORA (5)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Coins.ee (2)
- CoinsNB (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Denga1700 (5)
- Empire (1)
- Imperial Coin (9)
- Katz (5)
- Marciniak (1)
- MS67 (3)
- MUNZE (2)
- New York Sale (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
- NIKO (1)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Rare Coins (13)
- RedSquare (4)
- Russian Heritage (3)
- Russiancoin (3)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stack's (1)
- WAG (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date March 3, 2023
Condition PF58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS65 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date August 25, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1894 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search