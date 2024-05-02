1/2 Kopek 1892 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1892 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22603 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,055. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.

