1/2 Kopek 1892 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,64 g
- Diameter 16,15 - 16,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,004,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 1/2 Kopek
- Year 1892
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (115)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1892 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22603 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,055. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 2800 RUB
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date May 31, 2023
Condition MS64 BN CGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition MS65 RB ННР
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date November 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1892 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
