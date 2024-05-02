Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/2 Kopek 1892 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1892 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1892 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,64 g
  • Diameter 16,15 - 16,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,004,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 1/2 Kopek
  • Year 1892
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (115)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1892 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22603 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,055. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (25)
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Auction World (1)
  • AURORA (13)
  • BAC (2)
  • Coins and Medals (5)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Denga1700 (3)
  • Empire (5)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Imperial Coin (16)
  • Katz (7)
  • Künker (3)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • NIKO (3)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • RND (2)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1892 СПБ at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1892 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1892 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 2800 RUB
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1892 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1892 СПБ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 29, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1892 СПБ at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1892 СПБ at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1892 СПБ at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1892 СПБ at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1892 СПБ at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1892 СПБ at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1892 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1892 СПБ at auction MUNZE - May 31, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date May 31, 2023
Condition MS64 BN CGC
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date May 31, 2023
Condition MS64 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1892 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1892 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1892 СПБ at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2023
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1892 СПБ at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition MS65 RB ННР
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition MS65 RB ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1892 СПБ at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1892 СПБ at auction Katz - November 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date November 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1892 СПБ at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition MS60
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1892 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1892 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

