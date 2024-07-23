Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/2 Kopek 1890 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1890 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1890 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,64 g
  • Diameter 16,15 - 16,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,040,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 1/2 Kopek
  • Year 1890
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1890 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 278 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 85,000. Bidding took place June 12, 2015.

Russia 1/2 Kopek 1890 СПБ at auction Stephen Album - July 23, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 220 USD
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1890 СПБ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1890 СПБ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS61 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1890 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - April 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1890 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1890 СПБ at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS61 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1890 СПБ at auction RedSquare - January 27, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date January 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1890 СПБ at auction RedSquare - November 4, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date November 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1890 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1890 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1890 СПБ at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1890 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 9000 RUB
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1890 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1890 СПБ at auction RedSquare - July 2, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date July 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1890 СПБ at auction RedSquare - April 15, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date April 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1890 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1890 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1890 СПБ at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1890 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1890 СПБ at auction Empire - December 17, 2022
Seller Empire
Date December 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1890 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1890 СПБ at auction Empire - November 25, 2021
Seller Empire
Date November 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1890 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

