Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/2 Kopek 1890 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,64 g
- Diameter 16,15 - 16,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,040,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 1/2 Kopek
- Year 1890
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1890 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 278 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 85,000. Bidding took place June 12, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (4)
- AURORA (5)
- COINSNET (1)
- Empire (3)
- Imperial Coin (5)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- NIKO (1)
- Rare Coins (12)
- Rauch (1)
- RedSquare (5)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Stephen Album (1)
- WDA - MiM (1)
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 220 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 9000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
******
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1890 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
