1/2 Kopek 1889 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,64 g
- Diameter 16,15 - 16,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,650,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 1/2 Kopek
- Year 1889
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1889 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 909 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS64 RB ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
