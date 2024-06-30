Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/2 Kopek 1889 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1889 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1889 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,64 g
  • Diameter 16,15 - 16,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,650,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 1/2 Kopek
  • Year 1889
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (204)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1889 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 909 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Russia 1/2 Kopek 1889 СПБ at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1889 СПБ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 1850 RUB
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1889 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS64 RB ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1889 СПБ at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1889 СПБ at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1889 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1889 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1889 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1889 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1889 СПБ at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1889 СПБ at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1889 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1889 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1889 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1889 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1889 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1889 СПБ at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1889 СПБ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1889 СПБ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1889 СПБ at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1889 СПБ at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1889 СПБ at auction MS67 - March 13, 2024
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1889 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1889 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1889 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1889 СПБ at auction Coinhouse - December 17, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1889 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1889 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1889 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1889 СПБ at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1889 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

