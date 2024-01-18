Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/2 Kopek 1888 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,64 g
- Diameter 16,15 - 16,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 610,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 1/2 Kopek
- Year 1888
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1888 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22586 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,055. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 8500 RUB
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Seller RedSquare
Date November 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU55 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date April 21, 2022
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1888 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
