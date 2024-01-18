Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/2 Kopek 1888 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1888 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1888 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,64 g
  • Diameter 16,15 - 16,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 610,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 1/2 Kopek
  • Year 1888
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1888 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22586 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,055. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Denga1700 (3)
  • Empire (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Rare Coins (9)
  • RedSquare (4)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1888 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 8500 RUB
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1888 СПБ at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1888 СПБ at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1888 СПБ at auction RedSquare - November 4, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date November 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1888 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU55 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1888 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1888 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1888 СПБ at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1888 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1888 СПБ at auction RedSquare - July 2, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date July 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1888 СПБ at auction RedSquare - April 15, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date April 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1888 СПБ at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1888 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1888 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1888 СПБ at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1888 СПБ at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1888 СПБ at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1888 СПБ at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1888 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1888 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date April 21, 2022
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1888 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price

Search