Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/2 Kopek 1887 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,64 g
- Diameter 16,15 - 16,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 600,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 1/2 Kopek
- Year 1887
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1887 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25406 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 978. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (7)
- AURORA (4)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (2)
- COINSNET (1)
- Denga1700 (3)
- Empire (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Imperial Coin (10)
- Katz (2)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Numimarket (1)
- Rare Coins (3)
- RedSquare (8)
- Russian Heritage (3)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Stack's (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS61 BN ННР
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 8000 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS61 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date March 23, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 8, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller RedSquare
Date December 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1887 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search