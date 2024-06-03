Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/2 Kopek 1887 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1887 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1887 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,64 g
  • Diameter 16,15 - 16,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 600,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 1/2 Kopek
  • Year 1887
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1887 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25406 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 978. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (7)
  • AURORA (4)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Denga1700 (3)
  • Empire (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Imperial Coin (10)
  • Katz (2)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • RedSquare (8)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • WAG (1)
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1887 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1887 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS61 BN ННР
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 8000 RUB
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1887 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1887 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1887 СПБ at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1887 СПБ at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1887 СПБ at auction RedSquare - January 27, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date January 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1887 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1887 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS61 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1887 СПБ at auction RedSquare - November 4, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date November 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1887 СПБ at auction AURORA - October 26, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1887 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1887 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1887 СПБ at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1887 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1887 СПБ at auction RedSquare - July 2, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date July 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1887 СПБ at auction RedSquare - April 15, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date April 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1887 СПБ at auction AURORA - March 23, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 23, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1887 СПБ at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1887 СПБ at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1887 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1887 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1887 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - January 8, 2023
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1887 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - January 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 8, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1887 СПБ at auction RedSquare - December 3, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date December 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1887 СПБ at auction RedSquare - September 10, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date September 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1887 СПБ at auction RedSquare - July 16, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date July 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1887 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1887 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1887 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - March 6, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1887 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

All companies 421
Popular sections
